🌮 Things to do in May: Cornyval, Tacos & Tequila Festival, Pride River Parade & Fest

The festival will take place at Retama Park.

San Antonians have plenty of options to fill their calendars this month.

Between the San Antonio Spurs’ run in the NBA playoffs and a packed events calendar, May has something for everyone.

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Aside from sports, some events to look forward to in May include the debut of Pearl Fest, at the 44th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park and more.

Do you plan to go to any events this months? KSAT wants to see your adventures on KSAT Connect.

Here’s a look at all the things you can do in May:

May 1-3 events:

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: Get ready to enjoy a Get ready to enjoy a free car show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 2 at the Tower of the Americas. The show will feature Dodge Mopar vehicles, including Chargers, Challengers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s.

BLOCKBUSTERS & BITES: Enjoy a free outdoor movie screening of “Cruella” starting at 7 p.m. on May 1 at the Enjoy a free outdoor movie screening of “Cruella” starting at 7 p.m. on May 1 at the Rock at La Cantera . Attendees are welcomed to bring their furry friend.

CORNYVAL: The festival will continue through until May 3 at 12210 Leslie Road in Helotes. This year’s festival marks 61 years of food, live music, a rodeo and — of course — corn. For more information on the entertainment lineup and tickets, click The festival will continue through until May 3 at 12210 Leslie Road in Helotes. This year’s festival marks 61 years of food, live music, a rodeo and — of course — corn. For more information on the entertainment lineup and tickets, click here

CHICAGO: THE MUSICAL: Three performances of the musical are scheduled for May 1-2. Tickets for Broadway’s longest-running musical can be purchased Three performances of the musical are scheduled for May 1-2. Tickets for Broadway’s longest-running musical can be purchased here

DERBY DAY: The 152nd Kentucky Derby will kick off at 9 a.m. on May 2 at Retama Park, 1 Retama Parkway. This year, guests can enjoy live wagering on the Kentucky Derby along with a full day of entertainment, wine tasting, corgi races and more. Click The 152nd Kentucky Derby will kick off at 9 a.m. on May 2 at Retama Park, 1 Retama Parkway. This year, guests can enjoy live wagering on the Kentucky Derby along with a full day of entertainment, wine tasting, corgi races and more. Click here for tickets.

DUELO: Grupo Duelo is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on May 1 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased Grupo Duelo is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on May 1 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here

INCLUSION FEST: The free inclusive and accessible festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2 at the Tobin Center, Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. The free inclusive and accessible festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2 at the Tobin Center, Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. Inclusion Fest will feature sensory-friendly programming, interactive activity stations, a calming area and more.

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Enjoy an evening of live jazz music performed at the Japanese Tea Garden as part of Enjoy an evening of live jazz music performed at the Japanese Tea Garden as part of San Antonio Parks Foundation’s Jazz in the Garden series from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 1.

ROCKIN’ RACE DAY: FROM DOXIES TO DERBY: Enjoy a full day of high-energy dachshund races, live music and more from noon to 8 p.m. on May 2 at the Rock at La Cantera. For those interested in having their four-legged friend face in the event, race registration is open. Click Enjoy a full day of high-energy dachshund races, live music and more from noon to 8 p.m. on May 2 at the Rock at La Cantera. For those interested in having their four-legged friend face in the event, race registration is open. Click here for more information.

ROMEO SANTOS & PRINCE ROYCE: The singers will perform their “Mejor Tarde Que Nunca” tour at 8 p.m. on May 2 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show can be purchased The singers will perform their “Mejor Tarde Que Nunca” tour at 8 p.m. on May 2 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show can be purchased here

THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW: The free airshow will return to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on May 2-3. Gates will open at 9 a.m. both days, featuring aerial performances scheduled to start at 11 a.m. For more information, click The free airshow will return to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on May 2-3. Gates will open at 9 a.m. both days, featuring aerial performances scheduled to start at 11 a.m. For more information, click here

WINE FEST: Sip and savor wine samples during Wine Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2 at the Tower of the Americas. Some featured wineries include Cline Cellars, Frei Brothers, Hamel Family Wines and Ravenswood. Presale Sip and savor wine samples during Wine Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2 at the Tower of the Americas. Some featured wineries include Cline Cellars, Frei Brothers, Hamel Family Wines and Ravenswood. Presale general admission costs $55 per person. All attendees must be 21 and over. Click here for more details.

May 4-10 events:

CAZZU: The singer will perform her “Cazzu: Latinaje en Vivo” tour at 8 p.m. on May 8 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets for the performance are available The singer will perform her “Cazzu: Latinaje en Vivo” tour at 8 p.m. on May 8 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets for the performance are available here

CHELCIE LYNN: The comedian will perform her “Trailer Trash Tammy the Loose Lips” tour at 7 p.m. on May 10 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found The comedian will perform her “Trailer Trash Tammy the Loose Lips” tour at 7 p.m. on May 10 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found here

CRISTELA ALONZO: The comedian will bring her “Midlife Mixtape” tour on May 9 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets to view the shows are available The comedian will bring her “Midlife Mixtape” tour on May 9 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets to view the shows are available here

FLOETRY: The British R&B duo will perform at 8 p.m. on May 8 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased The British R&B duo will perform at 8 p.m. on May 8 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased here

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: The The Tobin Center will host a movie screening of “Clueless” at 7 p.m. on May 9.

LATIDO FESTIVAL: The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on May 8 at Retama Park. The Latido Festival will feature live music from Los Tucanes de Tijuana, La Mafia and Los Herederos de Nuevo León. Tickets start at $52 per person. Click The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on May 8 at Retama Park. The Latido Festival will feature live music from Los Tucanes de Tijuana, La Mafia and Los Herederos de Nuevo León. Tickets start at $52 per person. Click here for more information.

MOTHER’S DAY AT BRISCOE: The Briscoe Western Art Museum will offer free admission to all mothers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10. Click The Briscoe Western Art Museum will offer free admission to all mothers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10. Click here for more details.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Gather the family and enjoy a free movie screening of “Freakier Friday” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 9 at the Gather the family and enjoy a free movie screening of “Freakier Friday” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 9 at the Tower of the Americas

RHYTHM & BEATS: The The Rock at La Cantera will host Rhythm & Beats starting at 7 p.m. on May 9.

ROCKFIT: The Rock at La Cantera will host a Mother’s Day-themed fitness and wellness event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 9. For more details on the free event, click The Rock at La Cantera will host a Mother’s Day-themed fitness and wellness event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 9. For more details on the free event, click here

SECOND SATURDAY: Enjoy an evening of shopping, dining and entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 9 at the Main Plaza Conservancy. For more details, click Enjoy an evening of shopping, dining and entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 9 at the Main Plaza Conservancy. For more details, click here

TACOS & TEQUILA FESTIVAL: The festival returns to the city with some throwback hip-hop and R&B artists of the 2000s on May 9, at Retama Park. The gates are expected to open at 2 p.m. With Three 6 Mafia as the headliner, the The festival returns to the city with some throwback hip-hop and R&B artists of the 2000s on May 9, at Retama Park. The gates are expected to open at 2 p.m. With Three 6 Mafia as the headliner, the Tacos & Tequila Festival will also include performances from Pretty Ricky, Trina, Paul Wall, Jay Sean and more. Tickets start at $85. Click here for more information.

May 11-17 events:

30TH ANNUAL ZOO LA-LA: The 30th annual event will take place from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 14 at the The 30th annual event will take place from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 14 at the San Antonio Zoo . The all-inclusive 21 and over celebration will include more than 50 San Antonio premier restaurants, and live music. For tickets, click here

SAN ANTONIO ZOO BIRTHDAY: Guests can enjoy a variety of events at the San Antonio Zoo as it celebrates its 112th birthday on May 13. More information can be found Guests can enjoy a variety of events at the San Antonio Zoo as it celebrates its 112th birthday on May 13. More information can be found here

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: RISING STARS: Hemisfair’s Hemisfair’s Super Fun Saturday event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 16 at Yanaguana Garden.

TEJANO CONJUNTO FESTIVAL: The 44th annual event will take place from May 14-17 at Rosedale Park. This year, the festival will pay a special tribute to the Late Flaco Jimenez. A three-day wristband tickets costs $50. For more information on the event’s schedule and tickets, click The 44th annual event will take place from May 14-17 at Rosedale Park. This year, the festival will pay a special tribute to the Late Flaco Jimenez. A three-day wristband tickets costs $50. For more information on the event’s schedule and tickets, click here

May 18-24 events:

CARÍN LEÓN: The singer will perform his “De Sonora Para El Mundo” tour at 8 p.m. on May 24 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets to see Carín León are available The singer will perform his “De Sonora Para El Mundo” tour at 8 p.m. on May 24 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets to see Carín León are available here

FOURTH FRIDAY: The The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event starting at 7:30 p.m. on May 22. The free event will feature Jason Kane & The Jive.

PEARL FEST: Pearl Fest, featuring Los Lonely Boys, is set to make its debut on May 23 at Pearl. Tickets start at $31. For more information on the event, click Pearl Fest, featuring Los Lonely Boys, is set to make its debut on May 23 at Pearl. Tickets start at $31. For more information on the event, click here

TRIUMPH: The rock band will perform their “Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded” tour at 8 p.m. on May 21 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The rock band will perform their “Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded” tour at 8 p.m. on May 21 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

May 25-31 events:

PRIDE RIVER PARADE & FESTIVAL: The annual celebration is scheduled for May 30. This year’s parade will feature a Rainbow Rodeo theme that will celebrate San Antonio’s Texas roots and LGBTQ+ pride. More details can be found The annual celebration is scheduled for May 30. This year’s parade will feature a Rainbow Rodeo theme that will celebrate San Antonio’s Texas roots and LGBTQ+ pride. More details can be found here

Recurring events:

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2 and May 16. Guests can shop and explore handmade crafts, sourced foods and more.

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can get a discounted entry to the San Antonio Zoo on May 1, May 10 and May 19 as part of Bexar County residents can get a discounted entry to the San Antonio Zoo on May 1, May 10 and May 19 as part of Locals Day

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza is bringing back its “Outdoor Family Film Series” in May. On May 2, San Antonians can enjoy a free movie screening of “Luca” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The film series will continue with “How to Train Your Dragon” on May 16 and “The Princess Bride” on May 21.

SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL: Anyone with a SeaWorld San Antonio season pass can enjoy some nostalgic tunes from artists coming to the Alamo City this spring. Hoobastank and Fuel & Lit are scheduled to perform on May 2 while Blackstreet will take the stage on May 9. Soulji Boy & Ying Yang Twins will also perform on May 16. Reserved seating starts at $19.99. VIP section pricing starts at $74.99. Click Anyone with a SeaWorld San Antonio season pass can enjoy some nostalgic tunes from artists coming to the Alamo City this spring. Hoobastank and Fuel & Lit are scheduled to perform on May 2 while Blackstreet will take the stage on May 9. Soulji Boy & Ying Yang Twins will also perform on May 16. Reserved seating starts at $19.99. VIP section pricing starts at $74.99. Click here for more details.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

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