Code Red Alert issued for man considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A Code Red Alert has been issued for a man considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

David Bryan Cox Jr., 44, allegedly fled on foot after an assault that happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday at an RV resort in the 2800 block of Goat Creek Road.

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Cox allegedly assaulted a juvenile at the residence and ran away on foot, KCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Cox is armed and possibly under the influence of narcotics.

A witness at the resort said Cox was armed with at least one gun, a ballistic vest and a belt with multiple magazines.

Cox was last seen wearing white basketball shorts, a tactical mask, body armor and a duty belt with multiple magazines, KCSO stated.

Authorities said Cox has connections to Mountain Home and Harper, Texas, just north of Kerrville.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts should contact the KCSO at 830-896-1133 or by calling 911. If you have information and want to remain anonymous, contact Kerr County Crimestoppers at 830-896-8477.

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