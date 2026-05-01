LIVE COVERAGE: Thunderstorms, rainfall in San Antonio area on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is continuing to monitor the weather conditions in San Antonio, as rainfall is expected to continue on Friday.

>> Rounds of storms could bring heavy rain through Friday evening

KSAT crews have been traveling around the San Antonio area to check on road conditions and provide safety tips for viewers.

Heavy rainfall remains the main concern, with 2–4 inches possible in many spots and isolated totals up to 6 inches by Friday evening.

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