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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

LIVE COVERAGE: Thunderstorms, rainfall in San Antonio area on Friday

Heavy rainfall remains the main concern

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is continuing to monitor the weather conditions in San Antonio, as rainfall is expected to continue on Friday.

>> Rounds of storms could bring heavy rain through Friday evening

KSAT crews have been traveling around the San Antonio area to check on road conditions and provide safety tips for viewers.

Heavy rainfall remains the main concern, with 2–4 inches possible in many spots and isolated totals up to 6 inches by Friday evening.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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