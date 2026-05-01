LIVE COVERAGE: Thunderstorms, rainfall in San Antonio area on Friday
Heavy rainfall remains the main concern
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is continuing to monitor the weather conditions in San Antonio, as rainfall is expected to continue on Friday.
>> Rounds of storms could bring heavy rain through Friday evening
KSAT crews have been traveling around the San Antonio area to check on road conditions and provide safety tips for viewers.
Heavy rainfall remains the main concern, with 2–4 inches possible in many spots and isolated totals up to 6 inches by Friday evening.
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About the Authors
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.