Man hospitalized after shooting on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a disturbance in a parking lot on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West after a caller reported a shooting. The caller told officers two groups were in a parking lot when a gunshot was fired, police said.

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No victim was found at the scene, but a shooting victim later arrived at a local hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

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