Converse surgical assistant’s license restricted after sexual abuse of child arrest

CONVERSE, Texas – The Texas Medical Board has temporarily restricted a Converse man’s surgical assistant license after he was arrested for sexual abuse of a child, according to a restriction order document obtained by KSAT.

Jason Phillip Jimenez, 48, was taken into custody by Converse police officers on Monday, jail records show.

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Jimenez is accused of sexually abusing one of his relatives at least four times between August 2025 and September 2025, according to his arrest warrant.

The victim had made an outcry about the alleged abuse on April 1, 2026, while in a therapy session, the affidavit said.

In an interview with Converse police, the warrant stated that the victim was unable to recall some of the abuse that occurred.

A temporary restriction order issued by the Texas Medical Board states that Jimenez is now restricted from being involved in the treatment of any patient under 18 years old.

Jimenez may only practice as a surgical assistant at a facility where he is credentialed and must have a supervising physician present in the same room, the temporary restriction order states.

The temporary restriction will remain in effect until it is superseded by the Texas Medical Board.

Jimenez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bond, but has since bonded out, according to jail records.

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