Camp Mystic won’t reopen this summer, withdraws its application to renew license

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Camp Mystic withdrew its application to renew its license on Thursday, following two days of emotional testimony at the Texas Capitol.

In a statement, Camp Mystic said it informed the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that it is withdrawing its application for a summer 2026 camp license.

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A DSHS spokesperson confirmed to KSAT 12 that the Eastland family withdrew their license renewal application.

The camp, which is owned and run by Edward and Mary Liz Eastland, stated that the decision “is intended to remove any doubt that Camp Mystic has heard the concerns expressed by grieving families, members of the Texas House and Senate investigating committees and citizens across our state.”

Camp Mystic said in the statement that it will cooperate with ongoing investigations.

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said DSHS and the Texas Rangers are still working together in the investigation of Camp Mystic and results will be made as soon as possible.

The withdrawal of the license comes after the Guadalupe River flooded on July 4, 2025, and killed 27 campers.

“Today is not about camp operations. It is about respect for the families, accountability to the public and reverence for the memory of the lives lost,” the statement said.

Camp Mystic today informed the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that it is withdrawing its application for a summer 2026 camp license. No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July’s tragedy. We commend DSHS for their testimony this week that recognized their legal obligations. But rather than risk defending our rights under Texas law in a manner that may unintentionally effect further harm, we choose rather to withdraw our application for the 2026 camp season. Twenty-eight precious lives were lost. We recognize that no statement and no decision can undo that loss or ease the burden carried each day by parents, siblings, loved ones, survivors, first responders and our beautiful Kerr County community. We also recognize that over 800 girls want to return to Camp Mystic Cypress Lake this summer. Our special bond with our Camp Mystic families does not change or end with the announcement. We love each of you. This decision is intended to remove any doubt that Camp Mystic has heard the concerns expressed by grieving families, members of the Texas House and Senate investigating committees and citizens across our state. Respect for those voices requires that we step back now. Camp Mystic will continue to fully cooperate with all ongoing investigations, comply with every lawful requirement and continue supporting recovery and healing efforts. Today is not about camp operations. It is about respect for the families, accountability to the public and reverence for the memory of the lives lost. Camp Mystic

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