Texas lawmakers to return for Day 2 of public hearings on deadly Hill Country floods

FILE - A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, July 5, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – State lawmakers will convene for another day of hearings in Austin to discuss the deadly floods from the Fourth of July last year in the Texas Hill Country.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the hearing at 10 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

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In Monday’s hearing, Criminal Attorney Casey Garrett testified to lawmakers that the owners of Camp Mystic, the Eastland family, knew the campground was flood-prone and that ownership had created a culture that celebrated flooding.

>> Camp Mystic’s communications were a ‘failure’ during Hill Country floods, investigator testifies

Garrett also said that Camp Mystic’s emergency plan did not meet the state code requirements at the time of the flood. She testified that none of the counselors went through any training to prepare for dangerous situations.

“Every single person that I’ve spoken with that are former (and) current counselors, said there was never real training,” Garrett said, in part. “No drills of any kind.”

The hearings come two weeks after members of the Eastland family testified about the tragedy that claimed the lives of 27 girls and the camp’s director.

That testimony focused on conditions leading up to the flooding and the camp’s emergency preparedness.

Camp Mystic is currently seeking approval to reopen this summer. However, last week the camp was given 45 days to correct its emergency plans after the Texas Department of State Health Services found deficiencies across 22 separate categories in its current safety procedures.

Lawmakers are expected to hear additional testimony as they examine how state and local systems responded during the flooding and whether warning and evacuation protocols were sufficient.

More Hill Country flood coverage on KSAT: