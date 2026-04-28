Skip to main content
Haze icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Nearly 650 Laurel Ridge Treatment Center employees to be laid off
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio
Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal
3 homes evacuated after gas line hit in south Bexar County neighborhood, CPS Energy says
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
NEISD trustees vote to comply with TEA, waive student cell phone policy after investigation
Relief is ahead! Two fronts = cooler weather, small storm chances
Suspect sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with SAISD student’s shooting death
Camp Mystic’s communications were a ‘failure’ during Hill Country floods, investigator testifies

Local News

Texas lawmakers to return for Day 2 of public hearings on deadly Hill Country floods

KSAT will provide a livestream of the hearing in the media player below

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

FILE - A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, July 5, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

AUSTIN, Texas – State lawmakers will convene for another day of hearings in Austin to discuss the deadly floods from the Fourth of July last year in the Texas Hill Country.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the hearing at 10 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

In Monday’s hearing, Criminal Attorney Casey Garrett testified to lawmakers that the owners of Camp Mystic, the Eastland family, knew the campground was flood-prone and that ownership had created a culture that celebrated flooding.

>> Camp Mystic’s communications were a ‘failure’ during Hill Country floods, investigator testifies

Garrett also said that Camp Mystic’s emergency plan did not meet the state code requirements at the time of the flood. She testified that none of the counselors went through any training to prepare for dangerous situations.

“Every single person that I’ve spoken with that are former (and) current counselors, said there was never real training,” Garrett said, in part. “No drills of any kind.”

The hearings come two weeks after members of the Eastland family testified about the tragedy that claimed the lives of 27 girls and the camp’s director.

That testimony focused on conditions leading up to the flooding and the camp’s emergency preparedness.

Camp Mystic is currently seeking approval to reopen this summer. However, last week the camp was given 45 days to correct its emergency plans after the Texas Department of State Health Services found deficiencies across 22 separate categories in its current safety procedures.

Lawmakers are expected to hear additional testimony as they examine how state and local systems responded during the flooding and whether warning and evacuation protocols were sufficient.

More Hill Country flood coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...