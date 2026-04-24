Camp Mystic emergency plan ‘insufficient,’ state says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Camp Mystic has 45 days to correct its emergency plan before the state will consider renewing its license to reopen the Cypress Lake location this summer, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) told the camp Thursday.

The camp is applying to renew its license for its Cypress Lake location, which it plans to reopen this summer for the camp’s 100th anniversary.

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The Cypress Lake camp is next to the Guadalupe location but is not located directly on the Guadalupe River, where 25 campers and two counselors died during the July 4 floods. The camp’s director, Richard “Dick” Eastland, also died.

DSHS, which licenses camps in the state, said in a letter to Camp Mystic’s director that the camp has “several areas” in its emergency plan that need to be addressed to meet full compliance with the state’s new requirements.

A spokesperson for the agency said “most youth camps” received similar notices.

The 11-page letter to Camp Mystic includes 22 categories deemed “missing,” “insufficient” or “incomplete,” including:

Floodplain location

Designated emergency preparedness coordinator

Severe injury/severe illness/serious injury/death plan

Natural disaster plan

Flash Flood Warning evacuation plan

Emergency plans to staff

Parent notification of floodplain

Monitoring safety alerts

In its letter, DSHS said the current emergency plan “does not identify specific staff responsible for maintaining and operating the emergency warning system, including backup personnel.”

The agency said the camp must also include a map of where cabins are in relation to the floodplain and revise its natural disaster and evacuation plans.

The current plan does not include a process for providing emergency plans to parents and guardians, and does not identify staff responsible for monitoring the weather-alert radio system, according to the letter.

Camp Mystic must submit a corrected emergency plan within 45 days.

In a statement, Camp Mystic said it is “carefully reviewing the notice from DSHS.”

“Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our campers, and we hope to continue the nearly century-long mission and ministry of Camp Mystic to provide a Christian camping experience for girls that allows them to grow physically, mentally and spiritually,” the camp said.

Earlier this month, the Texas Rangers joined DSHS’ investigation into allegations of neglect during the floods. The Texas Rangers confirmed to KSAT they were at Camp Mystic on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation.

DSHS said the agency has “received hundreds of complaints regarding Camp Mystic’s operations” last summer.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick previously wrote to DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford urging the agency to not renew the camp’s license amid what he called a “criminal investigation.”

The body of camper Cile Steward has still not been recovered. The Texas Rangers are part of the mission to find her.

The families of several young victims are suing DSHS, saying it should not have licensed Camp Mystic at all because the camp did not have an evacuation plan in place. Camp Mystic is also facing several lawsuits from victims’ families.

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