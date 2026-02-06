Family of child missing after floods in Texas Hill Country files lawsuit against Camp Mystic

FILE - A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, July 5, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The family of Cecilia “Cile” Steward, the only child still missing after the deadly flood at Camp Mystic, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the camp.

Attorneys from Nix Patterson, LLP filed the suit on behalf of Cile’s parents, Will and CiCi Steward, in Travis County on Feb. 6.

The lawsuit joins dozens of others from families seeking accountability after the Fourth of July flooding along the Guadalupe River, when 27 Camp Mystic campers and counselors were killed.

According to court documents, the Stewards are seeking damages for Cile’s alleged wrongful death, as well as damages against Camp Mystic, which will be determined by a jury.

The Stewards are also requesting a temporary restraining order to prevent the camp from reopening until investigations are complete, according to the lawsuit.

The family hopes the lawsuit will highlight what they describe as the Eastlands’ failures and lack of accountability.

The Eastlands, who operate Camp Mystic, allegedly avoided regulation and oversight, which the lawsuit claims contributed to the deaths.

The lawsuit said the Eastlands prioritized property and profits over safety despite knowing the camp was in a deadly flood zone for 100 years.

“There is no greater transfer of trust than the one that occurs when a parent hands the care of her child over to another person,” said Attorney Brad Beckworth of Nix Patterson, in part. “The Eastlands promised to take care of her, teach her and keep her safe. They broke that promise in every conceivable way five days later.”

The lawsuit details multiple alleged failures, including the lack of an evacuation plan, no training for counselors or campers and no communication devices in cabins.

According to the suit, the Eastlands allegedly ignored repeated flood warnings and failed to warn campers or staff.

