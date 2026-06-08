Body found in Guadalupe River identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman, police say

Former New Braunfels city council member Juliet Elizabeth Watson was discovered Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in a search along the Guadalupe River after being reported missing a week earlier.

NEW BRAUNFELS – The body found in the Guadalupe River last week was identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman Juliet Elizabeth Watson, the New Braunfels Police Department said Monday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Watson as the body discovered in the Guadalupe River last Tuesday, near the 700 block of Rusk Lane.

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Watson was reported missing on May 26, police said, leading to several searches along the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Her body was discovered as part of one of those searches.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said there are not currently any signs of foul play.

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