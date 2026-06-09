Ex-Randolph High School head volleyball coach fired from new position at Bastrop ISD, district says

BreAnn Halcumb was officially extradited to Bexar County on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. She has since been released on bond, records show.

BASTROP, Texas – Days after Randolph High School’s former volleyball coach was arrested in East Texas on a Bexar County warrant, her new employer at Bastrop ISD said she was no longer with the district.

BreAnn Halcumb, 34, was arrested June 1 in Panola County and accused of having an improper relationship with a student, records show. The charge is considered a second-degree felony.

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In a June 2 statement to KSAT, Randolph Field ISD (RFISD) acknowledged Halcumb’s arrest. However, the school district said she “tendered her resignation prior to the end” of the 2025-2026 school year and is “no longer employed by RFISD.”

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Halcumb named head volleyball coach in Bastrop ISD

On June 2, KSAT found an April 27 Facebook post that identified Halcumb as the newest head volleyball coach at Cedar Creek High School, a school in the Bastrop Independent School District.

The post, which was made on a page managed by the school’s “Home Court Booster Club,” served as a notification for the school’s volleyball parents to meet Halcumb during a meeting scheduled for May 18.

KSAT found an April 27, 2026, Facebook post that identified BreAnn Halcumb as the newest head volleyball coach at Cedar Creek High School, which is in the Bastrop Independent School District. The Facebook post has since been deleted. (Cedar Creek Indoor Sports on Facebook)

KSAT also found a second Facebook post, which was made May 18, that thanked Halcumb for leading the meeting.

KSAT also found a second follow-up Facebook post, which was made on May 18, 2026, that thanked BreAnn Halcumb for leading the meeting. The Facebook post has since been deleted. (Cedar Creek Indoor Sports on Facebook)

In a June 2 phone call with KSAT, Bastrop ISD Executive Director of Communications Evan Moilan initially said the district was aware of the “developing situation” regarding Halcumb. When asked if Halcumb was under investigation by Bastrop ISD, Moilan said the district had “no further comment” and hung up the phone.

In a follow-up response to KSAT, Moilan said Bastrop ISD was “reviewing the matter in accordance with district policies.”

“The safety of our students, staff, and community is always our highest priority,” Moilan said on June 2.

As of June 3, both Facebook posts that mentioned Halcumb by name were deleted.

Halcumb’s termination

In a June 4 letter to parents and staff obtained by KSAT Investigates, Bastrop Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kristi Lee announced Halcumb’s firing.

“Earlier this week the district became aware of information that had not been disclosed during the selection process. Upon learning this information, district administration immediately reviewed the matter and took appropriate action,” Lee wrote. “As a result, the individual (Halcumb) will not be joining Bastrop ISD.”

Lee also wrote that the district did its “due diligence” while completing the process that led to Halcumb’s hire.

“We want to assure you that the district followed its established hiring procedures and conducted appropriate due diligence throughout the selection process, including a background check and references from their previous school which included her previous Principal, Athletic Coordinator, and Assistant Athletic Coordinator,” Lee wrote. “The information that prompted this action came to our attention only after the hiring process had concluded.”

The allegation

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KSAT Investigates, Randolph High School staff reported to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office late last month that Halcumb and the student were “spending excessive time together and appearing ‘hip to hip.’”

A school administrator told BCSO that staff discovered more than 160 messages between Halcumb and the student sent between February and April.

The administrator described the messages as “teenage flirting” that violated school policy. The last message sent in April had Halcumb’s personal phone number, records show.

The student’s father told school administrators that Halcumb gave his daughter a ride home after a school sporting event. Records show Halcumb and the student ended up at a park where they were kissing and fondling.

In a separate incident, Halcumb went to the teen’s house to get her nails done. Records show the teenager told her father that kissing and fondling between Halcumb and the teen happened again.

Halcumb told the teenage girl not to tell anyone about their relationship, records show.

The teenage girl told investigators that she was 18 and still a student when the physical contact happened, according to the warrant.

The teen’s parents called Halcumb in May. Records show that Halcumb knew the contact was wrong, but placed the blame on the teen, who Halcumb said, “pushed up on her and tried to kiss her first.”

In its statement, Randolph Field ISD said it could not “comment on the specific allegations or provide additional details” due to the “active law enforcement investigation.”

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority,” RFISD’s statement to KSAT continued. “Randolph Field ISD is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to do throughout the investigation.”

Records show Halcumb is expected to make her next Bexar County court appearance on Aug. 31.

More KSAT Investigates’ coverage of this story: