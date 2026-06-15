Stars & Stripes on Houston Street celebrates America’s 250th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Independence Day tradition is back and bigger than ever.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, Stars & Stripes on Houston Street brings a full day of music, food and patriotic celebration to the heart of downtown, culminating at Civic Park at Hemisfair — all in honor of America’s 250th birthday, with free admission for the parade, food & music festival and fireworks!

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Schedule of events

The celebration runs from morning to night, with something for everyone:

Downtown 5K — 8:30 a.m. Lace up and start your Fourth of July with a run through downtown.

Independence Day Parade — 10:00 a.m. The signature parade marches down Houston Street, featured as part of ABC’s national Fourth of July broadcast.

Food & Music Festival — 10:00 a.m. The first-ever Stars & Stripes Food & Music Festival kicks off at Civic Park at Hemisfair with live music and local food, retail and artisan vendors.

Downtown Spectacular — 9:00 p.m. The day closes with an evening spectacular to light up downtown.

Event Details

What: Stars & Stripes on Houston Street — Independence Day Parade and Food & Music Festival

When: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Where: Houston Street and Civic Park at Hemisfair, downtown San Antonio

More info: onhoustonstreet.com/starsandstripes

Whether you’re marching in the parade, honoring our Medal of Honor recipients along Houston Street, or celebrating with friends and family at Civic Park, Stars & Stripes on Houston Street is the place to be this Fourth of July. See you downtown!