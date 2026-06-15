San Antonio-area school districts announce summer school delays, cancellations due to storms

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Several San Antonio-area school districts announced changes to their schedules on Monday due to storms.

As a result of heavy rain moving south from the Texas Hill Country, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for San Antonio.

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According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, Bexar County residents could see a break from the rain mid-morning.

However, a redevelopment from a low-pressure system south of San Antonio is likely Monday night through Tuesday.

Below is a list of school districts with delays or cancellations on Monday:

Alamo Colleges District

All Alamo Colleges District campuses and services will have a delayed start at 9 a.m. due to the storms, according to a post on X.

Harlandale ISD

The Harlandale Independent School District said its summer school programs will have a delayed start time of 9 a.m.

The district’s transportation services will also operate on a delayed schedule, according to a news release.

Bandera ISD

According to a Facebook post, the Bandera Independent School District canceled all summer school classes on Monday.

Judson ISD

All athletic camps, practices and events for Monday have been canceled, according to a Facebook post.

Summer school operations will continue as scheduled, the post said.

South San Antonio ISD

The start time for South San Antonio ISD’s summer school operations has been delayed until 9 a.m.

The district said the delayed start time could change, depending on the weather.

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