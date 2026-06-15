LIVE COVERAGE: Storms in San Antonio, Hill Country during Flash Flood Warning; heavy rainfall expected Monday

SAN ANTONIO – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for San Antonio as heavy rainfall moved south on Monday morning.

KSAT has a crew monitoring the road conditions throughout Bexar County and the surrounding areas.

>> MONDAY MORNING: Flash Flood Warning for San Antonio metro area through the morning commute

While these storms will likely not contain hail, they will produce torrential downpours, which will likely lead to street flooding.

Most people will see 1″ to 3″ of rain, but there will be bullseyes of over 6″ in spots.

Street flooding is the primary concern, with dangerous low-water crossings and impacts on travel. But there is also the risk of some river rise.

Watch KSAT’s live coverage in the video players below:

More weather-related coverage on KSAT: