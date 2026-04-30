MacArthur High School teacher named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

MacArthur High School teacher Steve Davidson was surprised with the KSAT Educator of the Month award this week as he prepares to close out his final chapter in the classroom.

Davidson has spent 30 years in education, which includes 17 years at MacArthur High School.

Davidson teaches senior English, Advanced Placement, Gifted and Talented, and dual credit courses, but what he instills in students extends far beyond the classroom.

Despite his decades in education, Davidson said teaching wasn’t always part of his plan.

“I was going to go into the medical field, but during the Gulf War, things changed,” Davidson said. “I thought I needed to put myself in a place where I can explain to kids that war is not really what people think it is. I thought if I got myself in a classroom, then I could do that.”

The decision led to a career defined not just by academics, but by service.

Davidson founded “MacTeach,” a student-led tutoring and outreach program that connects students with both local and global service opportunities.

Through the program, students have sent supplies to children in Honduras and supported homeless veterans through the Broken Warriors Angels program.

“Almost anything where we see people that are oppressed, we’re available to help them,” Davidson said.

Students told KSAT that Davidson’s lessons in and out of the classroom have left them with a lasting impression.

“I’m going to miss this class. I’m going to miss Mr. Davidson,” said MacArthur High School senior Isabel Perez. “It makes me sad that it’s actually his last year.”

While Davidson’s time in the classroom is coming to a close, his commitment to service is not. He plans to stay involved in outreach programs and continue working alongside former students.

“The best way to live is to serve other people, that’s what I want to make sure we keep doing,” he said.

Davidson has also authored a book titled “17 Stories: Students Finding Meaning Through Teaching and Service,” which highlights the journeys of 17 students involved in the “MacTeach” program.

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