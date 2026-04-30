Free outdoor films under the moon are back at South Side theater

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side outdoor movie theater announced free admission to watch nearly two dozen modern and classic films starting on Saturday, May 2.

The Mission Marquee Plaza, located at 3100 Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive, is historically known as a drive-in theater that has served the South Side for more than half a century.

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On Thursday, the theater released its 2026 outdoor film series, which features 21 movies over six months.

Every first and third Saturday of the month, modern family-friendly films from Disney, DC and timeless flicks like Selena and La Bamba can be watched.

10th Annual Viva Poesía Festival at the historic Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (City of San Antonio)

Although Mission Marquee Plaza is no longer a drive-in, the outdoor aesthetic lives on through the wide lawn space open for personal chairs and blankets.

The website stated that admission is free, along with on-site parking, and pets are welcome.

There is no need to hide snacks. The website also said that Mission Marquee Plaza welcomes outside food and drinks for picnics. The theater has food trucks on-site that offer food and drinks for purchase.

The venue opens at 7 p.m. from May through September, and at 6 p.m. from October through November.

Screenings are scheduled to begin 15 minutes after dusk.

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