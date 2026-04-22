Pearl announces new music festival slated for Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Pearl has announced its first music festival that will kick off the Memorial Day weekend in May, according to a news release.

Los Lonely Boys are headlining “Pearl Fest," which takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 23. Doors open at 4 p.m.

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Other Texas-based artists scheduled to perform at the festival include Nicky Diamonds, mypilotis, Vintage Pictures and LA45 with Sunny Ozuna.

Pearl Fest is an all-day event that takes place underneath U.S. Highway 281 in Pearl’s parking lot, which is located at 710 Avenue A.

Parking information has not been released yet.

Tickets for the festival go on sale early for only Pearl e-newsletter members at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, the release said.

Tickets purchased online ahead of time are $25, and day-of-show tickets are $35.

Free live music can be heard near the stage at 303 Pearl Parkway beginning at 11 a.m.

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