Man found shot to death in vacant parking lot on North Side, SAPD says

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers initially responded to the scene for a report of an injured person in the 2100 block of Vance Jackson Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A male was found shot to death in a vacant parking lot on the North Side early Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers initially responded to the scene for a report of an injured person in the 2100 block of Vance Jackson Road. A caller reported there was an unresponsive body in a vacant parking lot.

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Police said when officers arrived, they found the male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No shooters or witnesses were found at the scene when officers arrived, SAPD said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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