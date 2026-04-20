Latin music star Chayanne announces stop at Frost Bank Center on US tour

SAN ANTONIO – Latin music star Chayanne is set to perform in the Alamo City later this year while on a tour around the U.S., according to a news release.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Frost Bank Center, the release said.

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Chayanne is one of the leading Latin artists in the world with over four decades of musical presence.

He has released over 20 albums and has also achieved multi-platinum certifications across the globe.

“His music continues to transcend generations, blending pop, ballads, and Latin rhythms into an unmistakable sound that has defined an era,” the release said.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, on the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster.

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