Latin music star Chayanne announces stop at Frost Bank Center on US tour Chayanne is one of the leading Latin artists in the world No description found SAN ANTONIO – Latin music star Chayanne is set to perform in the Alamo City later this year while on a tour around the U.S., according to a news release.
The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Frost Bank Center, the release said.
Chayanne is one of the leading Latin artists in the world with over four decades of musical presence.
He has released over 20 albums and has also achieved multi-platinum certifications across the globe.
“His music continues to transcend generations, blending pop, ballads, and Latin rhythms into an unmistakable sound that has defined an era,” the release said.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, on
the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster. More Things To Do stories on KSAT:
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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