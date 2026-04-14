Chris Brown, Usher to stop in San Antonio for Alamodome performance in October

SAN ANTONIO – Usher and Chris Brown released plans on Tuesday to co-headline a tour throughout the U.S. that will make a stop in San Antonio later this year.

The concert is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2026, at the Alamodome, according to a Live Nation Entertainment news release.

Recommended Videos

“The R&B Tour” is the first time Usher and Chris Brown have scheduled a tour together, having more than two decades of experience each as artists.

There are three additional stops in Texas on the tour, which include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Sun Bowl in El Paso and NRG Stadium in Houston.

Early access tickets are available at noon on April 21 exclusively to Citi credit card holders.

All fans can sign up for the presale by 9 p.m. on April 21. The presale remains open until April 23, when tickets become open to the general public.

Read also: