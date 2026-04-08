Bob Dylan expected to bring legendary catalogue to New Braunfels this summer The 84-year-old musician will make 4 tour stops throughout the Lone Star State FILE - Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2012. The Nobel Prize-winning songwriter in 2020 sold publishing rights to his catalog of more than 600 songs to the Universal Music Publishing Group. The singers collection includes modern standards like Blowin in the Wind and Like a Rolling Stone. Industry experts estimated the deal was in the range of $300 million to a half-billion dollars. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello, AP2012) NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – One of the most influential artists in music history is set to kick off a new tour that will bring him to New Braunfels later this year.
Bob Dylan’s 35-city North America tour will officially begin Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, but he is expected to make four stops in Texas before the end of the summer.
After back-to-back stops in Tyler (April 29) and Abilene (May 1), Dylan, 84, is scheduled to return to the Lone Star State first at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater (June 29), followed by a show at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels the next night (June 30).
According to the Whitewater Amphitheater’s website, the 10-time Grammy Award and Oscar-winner will be joined in concert by fellow singer-songwriter Lucinda William and The John Doe Folk Trio.
Doors for Dylan’s New Braunfels show will open at 6:30 p.m. before the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday. Purchases will be made
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About the Author Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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