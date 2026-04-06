SeaWorld San Antonio extends free admission to preschoolers, teachers through end of 2026 season

SAN ANTONIO – Young students and teachers alike will have the opportunity to enjoy SeaWorld San Antonio for free through the end of 2026.

According to a Monday news release, SeaWorld is offering free admission to all Texas children under age 5, as well as certified current Texas pre-K through 12th-grade teachers.

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In order to meet eligibility, the park said parents will need to register their children for the free Preschool Cards online by April 29. Children two years and under always receive free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio.

Eligible active teachers can register for their free Teacher Cards with their teacher ID on ID.me.

Both cards will provide free admission to high-profile events at the park — such as the Seven Seas Food Festival and Concert Series, Electric Ocean, Spooktacular, Howl-O-Scream and Christmas events — from now until Jan. 3, 2027.

Preschoolers and teachers can have their free admission cards upgraded to include SeaWorld San Antonio’s water park, Aquatica, for an additional $39.

Teachers also have the option of adding Aquatica and unlimited parking for $84.

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