Ginuwine, Soulja Boy and Ying Yang Twins headline SeaWorld San Antonio’s concert series lineup

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone with a SeaWorld San Antonio season pass can grab a bite to eat and listen to some nostalgic tunes from artists coming to the Alamo City this spring.

The Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series is packed with classic artists from the 1990s and 2000s, which promises to entertain audiences.

The lineup, including the concert dates, is listed below:

Ginuwine — Sunday, March 29

Exposé, Tiffany & The Jets — Saturday, April 11

Pop 2000 Tour — Sunday, April 26

Hoobastank , Fuel & Lit — Saturday, May 2

Blackstreet — Saturday, May 9

Soulja Boy & Ying Yang Twins — Saturday, May 16

According to SeaWorld’s website, all concerts are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. inside the Nautilus Amphitheater.

Reserved seating starts at $19.99. VIP section pricing starts at $74.99.

As for SeaWorld’s food festival, the park is set to offer “more than 100 distinct offerings” between March 26 and May 17. Festival menus and prices can be found here.

For more information on season passes, click here.

