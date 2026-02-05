Grammy-winner Carín León’s brand new ‘Tour Norteamérica 2026′ will include stop in San Antonio

FILE - Carin Leon performs at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh off another Grammy win, one of the most well-known Mexican musicians announced a new North American tour that includes a San Antonio show among several others in the Lone Star State.

Carín León’s “Tour Norteamérica 2026″ will start in May with four shows in Texas. The first two concerts will be in the Rio Grande Valley (May 20-21 in Hidalgo), followed by Laredo (May 22) and the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio (May 24).

General tickets for León’s San Antonio show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 13, at Frost Bank Center or Ticketmaster’s websites. According to a Spurs Sports & Entertainment news release, fans can gain exclusive presale access by clicking here and selecting the “Latin” genre.

León won his second Best Música Mexicana Album Grammy for Palabra De To’s (Seca) during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

In all, the tour also features shows in Dallas and Houston, goes as far north as Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and includes seven concerts at The Sphere in Las Vegas (Sept. 4-6 and 10-13). Three of León’s Las Vegas shows (Sept. 11-13) have already sold out.

“Returning to the United States and Canada to reunite with my people fills me with excitement. I’m returning with new songs and all the history we’ve built together,” León said in the news release. “We’re preparing a very special production so we can feel closer than ever. De Sonora para el mundo… see you soon, mi gente.”

