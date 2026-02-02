Where to celebrate Black History Month in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Black History Month, a celebration honoring the contributions of African Americans to San Antonio and the nation, returns from Feb. 1 through March 1.

Several organizations have planned events, including tours, theatrical performances and more to mark the occasion.

Here’s a look at Black History Month events happening in the Alamo City:

Art Market: The San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum (SAAACAM) will host a Black History Month art market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at La Villita. More details can be found The San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum (SAAACAM) will host a Black History Month art market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at La Villita. More details can be found here

Black History Author Series: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 26, Cheryl W. Thompson will join SAAACAM to discuss her book, “Forgotten Souls: The Search for the Lost Tuskegee Airmen,” at Texas Public Radio, 321 W. Commerce St. The event is free, but a reservation is required to secure a seat. Click From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 26, Cheryl W. Thompson will join SAAACAM to discuss her book, “Forgotten Souls: The Search for the Lost Tuskegee Airmen,” at Texas Public Radio, 321 W. Commerce St. The event is free, but a reservation is required to secure a seat. Click here for more details.

Black History Film Series: SAAACAM will host a free screening of the documentary “MLK/FBI” from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Little Carver, 226 N. Hackberry. Registration is required. Click SAAACAM will host a free screening of the documentary “MLK/FBI” from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Little Carver, 226 N. Hackberry. Registration is required. Click here for more details.

Black Restaurant Week San Antonio: The celebration is scheduled to take place from Feb. 22 through March 1 at participating restaurants. Get the latest updates on the event The celebration is scheduled to take place from Feb. 22 through March 1 at participating restaurants. Get the latest updates on the event here

Green Book Civil Rights Bus Tour: SAAACAM will host a 2.5-hour bus tour highlighting East Side neighborhoods from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Attendees will need to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the bus departs at 3501 Avenue B. Travel stops include the downtown theatre district, the Dignowity Hills neighborhood and more. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information, click SAAACAM will host a 2.5-hour bus tour highlighting East Side neighborhoods from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Attendees will need to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the bus departs at 3501 Avenue B. Travel stops include the downtown theatre district, the Dignowity Hills neighborhood and more. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information, click here

New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations: The San Antonio Museum of Art will showcase a new exhibit, “New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations,” from Feb. 28 through July 5. The exhibit features work by four artists from different regions of West Africa. For more details on the exhibit, click The San Antonio Museum of Art will showcase a new exhibit, “New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations,” from Feb. 28 through July 5. The exhibit features work by four artists from different regions of West Africa. For more details on the exhibit, click here

River Boat Tour: SAAACAM will host a 100-minute cruise through the San Antonio River Walk from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28. Participants will meet at 218 S. Presa St. in La Villita for the tour. Tickets are $45 per person. Click SAAACAM will host a 100-minute cruise through the San Antonio River Walk from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28. Participants will meet at 218 S. Presa St. in La Villita for the tour. Tickets are $45 per person. Click here for more details.

San Antonio Spurs: Before the Silver and Black play against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 7, Before the Silver and Black play against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 7, Visit San Antonio says there will be a pre-game party starting at 3 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs will host a Black History Month-themed night as part of their promotional and themed events . Tickets for the game can be found here

The String Queens: The musical trio will perform at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Jo Long Theatre, 226 N. Hackberry. Tickets for the show can be found The musical trio will perform at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Jo Long Theatre, 226 N. Hackberry. Tickets for the show can be found here

Tre Floyds - Black Girl Therapy 2: The theatrical experience will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Jo Long Theatre at The Carver, 226 N. Hackberry. The experience brings together six Black girls, strangers to each other, for a group therapy session where they each choose a number that defines them. For tickets and more information, click The theatrical experience will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Jo Long Theatre at The Carver, 226 N. Hackberry. The experience brings together six Black girls, strangers to each other, for a group therapy session where they each choose a number that defines them. For tickets and more information, click here

