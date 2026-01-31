LIST: Where to celebrate Mardi Gras in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Mardi Gras is just around the corner, and there are plenty of places to celebrate in San Antonio.

This year, Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 17.

Let the good times roll at these celebrations around San Antonio:

Clementine: The North Side restaurant is hosting its annual Mardi Gras dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 17. The one-night-only event will feature a five-course prix-fixe menu for $88 per person. The event is hosted by New Orleans native and James Beard Award finalist John Ross and will include New Orleans staple dishes.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, click here.

Mardi Gras Mambo ft. Dirty Dozen Brass Band: The musical performance will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Stable Hall located at 307 Pearl Parkway. Attendees can expect blues, Cajun, New Orleans soul, zydeco and R&B music. Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased here.

Mardi Gras Seguin 2026: Residents and visitors can celebrate Mardi Gras from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Seguin Coliseum. There will be photo opportunities with the Rolling King Cake Baby, a Holiday Rove float contest with a chance to win a cash prize and a king cake walk every hour.

There will also be multiple food vendors serving king cakes, daiquiris and more. At 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., attendees can catch golf cart parades in the coliseum’s parking lot. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. For more information, click here.

Murder at the Mardi Gras Musical: Murder at the Mardi Gras is an interactive murder-mystery musical presented by Moonglow Theatre Company and Ay Que Chula.

The musical is one night only and scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Ay Que Chula, located at 1503 N. Main Ave. A meet-and-greet event will take place at 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $49.95 and include dinner and the show. To purchase tickets, click here.

New Orleans Night at Jazz, TX: The venue at Pearl is hosting “New Orleans Night! A Mardi Gras Party with Brandon Guerra, Adam Carrillo, and friends” on Friday, Feb. 6. The show will feature classic New Orleans tunes including “Bourbon Street Parade” and “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Shows take place at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The kitchen and bar will also be open for dinner service. To purchase tickets, click here.

River Walk Mardi Gras Artisan Show: More than 40 handmade artisan booths will be selling items ranging from pottery, textiles, jewelry and more. The show is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 15. The event is free to attend and will be located at the River Walk Extension, close to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Building and the Shops at Rivercenter. For more information, click here.

SeaWorld San Antonio: Mardi Gras will return to the park from Saturday, Jan. 31 through Monday, Feb. 16. Guests can enjoy live jazz and zydeco music, festive characters and a Mardi Gras-inspired menu featuring new and returning Cajun and Creole dishes.

The celebration is included with park admission. For more information, click here.

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Antonio (SeaWorld San Antonio)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The park will have Mardi Gras celebrations from Saturday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, March 15. This year’s festival features Cajun and Creole dishes, specialty cocktails, themed shows, interactive family activities and more.

Guests can also sign up at guest services each day for the chance to ride aboard an authentic Mardi Gras parade float and toss beads during the daily Spectacle of Color Parade. The festival is included with all park admission options. For more information, click here.

Mardi Gras at Six Flags Fiesta Texas (Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Smashin Crab: The restaurant is celebrating Mardi Gras at all three San Antonio locations through Tuesday, Feb. 17. The menu features a two-for-one hurricane cocktail special, king cake served through the end of the Mardi Gras season and daily seafood boils. For more information, click here.

