Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire to co-headline Frost Bank Center concert

SAN ANTONIO – Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are heading to San Antonio for a concert this summer.

The Grammy-winning artists will embark on a 26-day tour with a stop at the Frost Bank Center on July 28.

With more than 200 million albums sold worldwide between both acts, Earth, Wind & Fire are known for genre-defining songs like “Boogie Wonderland” and “September,” while Richie helped define the sound of the 1980s with tracks like “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Hello.”

Vocalist Verdine White remains the sole founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire, but multi-instrumentalists Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson have been members of the band since 1972.

Citi cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

The general sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, on Live Nation’s website.

VIP packages, including a pre-show lounge, tour poster and gift item, will also be available for purchase.

Aside from San Antonio, the tour will also make stops in Dallas on July 29 and Austin on Aug. 14.

