Switchfoot, Candlebox top artists performing at Fiesta Oyster Bake 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Continuing its trend of uniting ’90s bands, this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake will include performances by Switchfoot and Candlebox.

Switchfoot will play on Friday, April 17, and Candlebox will play on Saturday, April 18. Other bands and artists performing over the two days include Drowning Pool and David Farias.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post early Monday.

Oyster Bake is held every Fiesta on the campus of St. Mary’s University.

For pre-sale tickets, which go on sale Monday, Feb. 2, click here. The schedule for this year’s event will be announced soon, according to the Oyster Bake website.

