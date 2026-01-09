Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association to host press conference on reveal of grand marshal medal

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association is expected to host a press conference Friday to reveal the 2026 Grand Marshal Fiesta Medal.

The press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Shops at Rivercenter.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article.

In a news release, the association said the first 100 attendants will receive a free Fiesta medal.

Earlier in 2025, the association announced that SeaWorld San Antonio characters, Shamu and Crew, would be the parade’s grand marshal.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will take place at 7:45 p.m. on April 25, 2026, in downtown San Antonio.

KSAT will provide coverage of major 2026 Fiesta events on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

