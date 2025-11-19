Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association to announce 2026 parade grand marshals

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta may still be months away, but the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association plans to announce the grand marshals for the 2026 Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Wednesday.

The announcement will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. at SeaWorld San Antonio, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a stream, come back at a later time.

“The chosen Grand Marshals embody the spirit of imagination, joy, and community that define both the Fiesta Flambeau Parade and the City of San Antonio,” the release states.

In July, parade officials announced the theme for the 2026 parade.

The theme, “Adventures in Toyland,” will celebrate the joy and imagination that toys have brought into people’s lives.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known to be “America’s largest illuminated night parade,” the release states.

The parade is scheduled to illuminate downtown San Antonio’s streets on Saturday, April 26, 2026.

