WATCH: 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio

The 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade is on Saturday, May 3.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade, the crown jewel of the 11-day party with a purpose, will light up downtown San Antonio on Saturday, May 3.

KSAT will provide coverage of the parade starting at 7 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus (and you can livestream it at the top of this article). Fiesta Flambeau Parade en Español, KSAT’s Spanish coverage of the festivities, will also be available on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known as America’s largest illuminated night parade, with more than 200 parade entries and a typical attendance of about 750,000 spectators.

The theme for 2025 is “Deep In The Arts of Texas.” Mateo Lopez is the grand marshal, and Johnny Hernandez, Dr. Carmen Tafolla and the late Joe R. Villarreal are the honorary grand marshals.

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

KSAT will provide live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Here are the links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2025:

