Fiesta events for April 29: NIOSA, Ford Mariachi Festival, Cornyation

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to indulge a variety of foods and drinks during A Night in Old San Antonio, marking the first night of the event.

April 29 marks the sixth day of Fiesta fun.

Here’s a list of events for the sixth day of Fiesta 2025 on April 29:

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) : NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at 418 La Villita St. NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at 418 La Villita St. Tickets are $20.

Army Day at the Alamo : Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of Army life brought to you by some of the service’s premier performing groups. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza. Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of Army life brought to you by some of the service’s premier performing groups. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza.

Art in the Garden : The event returns to bring a live and silent art auction that will feature local and national artists, live music, food and drinks. Tickets are $150. The event will run from 6-10 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place. The event returns to bring a live and silent art auction that will feature local and national artists, live music, food and drinks. Tickets are $150. The event will run from 6-10 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place.

Cornyation : The adult-oriented event features performances based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds get donated to charities across San Antonio. Tickets range from $15 to $120. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St. The adult-oriented event features performances based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds get donated to charities across San Antonio. Tickets range from $15 to $120. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Fiesta Carnival - $2 Tuesday: Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. April 29 will be $2 Tuesday, meaning all rides are $2 each. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. April 29 will be $2 Tuesday, meaning all rides are $2 each. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day : Each year, more than 2,500 special education students and another 500 adults from local day habilitation and residential programs participate in Fiesta’s annual celebration day event. Fiesta Especial Celebration Day features several amenities that support families, including people with disabilities, from a universal changing station, sensory escape room, disability-friendly first-aid station and more. The event is free, but advanced registration is required. The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. Each year, more than 2,500 special education students and another 500 adults from local day habilitation and residential programs participate in Fiesta’s annual celebration day event. Fiesta Especial Celebration Day features several amenities that support families, including people with disabilities, from a universal changing station, sensory escape room, disability-friendly first-aid station and more. The event is free, but advanced registration is required. The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St.

Fiesta de los Reyes : For one night only, Market Square will have music hits from the 80s and 90s. Attendees can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 29 includes The Spazmatics and Riptyde. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. For one night only, Market Square will have music hits from the 80s and 90s. Attendees can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 29 includes The Spazmatics and Riptyde. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Ford Mariachi Festival : The free event will feature student mariachi groups from local high schools and colleges, and Folklorico groups of all ages. Six boats will carry them as they perform and float along the San Antonio River Walk. The Ford Mariachi Festival will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk. The free event will feature student mariachi groups from local high schools and colleges, and Folklorico groups of all ages. Six boats will carry them as they perform and float along the San Antonio River Walk. The Ford Mariachi Festival will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk.

San Antonio College Multicultural Conference: The free event will feature representatives from the Irish and Mexican consulates of San Antonio. This year’s theme is “More Than Meets the Eye.” Starting at noon, guests can watch the Women’s History Tea: A Panel Presentation on badass women of San Antonio history. The free event will feature representatives from the Irish and Mexican consulates of San Antonio. This year’s theme is “More Than Meets the Eye.” Starting at noon, guests can watch the Women’s History Tea: A Panel Presentation on badass women of San Antonio history.

