WATCH: Fiesta Pooch Parade 2025

The 2025 Fiesta Pooch Parade is on Saturday, May 3.

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Pooch Parade, a 2.4-mile walk with dogs and their owners, is set to return for Fiesta 2025.

Recommended Videos

The parade is celebrating 26 years of cuteness strolling through the streets of Alamo Heights.

The official Fiesta event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon, starting at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool, 250 Viesca St. KSAT will provide live coverage beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The event will also feature a costume contest that includes the following categories:

Best in Show

Top Dog

Most Creative

Most Patriotic

Best Fiesta Flair

Best Matched Human and Animal

Tickets start at $30. The family-friendly event encourages attendees to bring their pets.

The Fiesta Pooch Parade helps raise money for Therapy Animals of San Antonio, which supports therapy animal teams that provide services to many vulnerable populations in San Antonio.

Anyone interested in attending the Fiesta Pooch Parade or any Fiesta events, KSAT has created a guide to everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration.

Also, be sure to check the weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team before heading out to the party so you can dress appropriately.

If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

KSAT will provide live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

Here are the links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2025:

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: