🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! Let the celebrations begin because Fiesta 2025 is almost here.

San Antonio’s big 11-day party will be from April 24 to May 4. Fans can expect to see dozens of festivals and events such as Fiesta’s signature parades.

Recommended Videos

KSAT has a list of the major Fiesta parades and their schedules, including events that will be broadcast on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Before you head out to some Fiesta events, check out the weather forecast from our KSAT Weather Authority team to dress accordingly. Also, make sure to post your photos and videos on KSAT Connect! We love to see your adventures.

From left to right, KSAT reporters Daniela Ibarra, John Paul Barajas, Avery Everett and Courtney Friedman during Fiesta. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you plan to attend any Fiesta festivities, here’s a guide to everything you need to know before heading out.

List of major events we’re looking forward to

Fiesta Fiesta will take place from 4-10 p.m. on April 24 at Travis Park.

Fiesta Oyster Bake will be from 5-11 p.m. on April 25 and from noon to 11 p.m. on April 26 at the St. Mary’s University Campus.

Taste of New Orleans is scheduled for April 25-27.

Texas Cavalier’s River Parade will be from 7-9 p.m. on April 28.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is a four-night event that will take place from April 29 through May 2.

Battle of Flowers Band Festival is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. on May 1 at the Alamo Stadium.

Battle of Flowers Parade is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2. The parade will start at East Locust Street and North Main Avenue and end at West Martin and North Santa Rosa Streets. This year’s parade theme is “Melodies in Bloom: A Texas Serenade.”

Fiesta Pooch Parade will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon on May 3 at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool.

King William Fair Parade will take place from 8-6 p.m. on May 3 at the King William Historic District.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade is slated to be from 7:45-11 p.m. on May 3.

Fiesta More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Live coverage

KSAT will provide live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

Parade routes and start times

If you’re planning your Fiesta parade strategies this year, we’ve got you covered.

For those planning to attend some of Fiesta’s signature parades, these are the start times and routes for the 2025 Texas Cavaliers River, Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

The 80th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade will come to life from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, April 28. The late Rosemary Kowalski is the grand marshal.

The Texas Cavaliers consist of about 600 businesses and community leaders. The organization was founded in 1926, and in 1989, the Texas Cavaliers developed the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation to support local charities.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade attracts more than 250,000 spectators every year, and according to the Texas Cavaliers website, the organization has only 18,000 tickets available. Tickets range from $26-32.

RiverParadeMap by akmoreno on Scribd

Battle of Flowers Parade

This year, the Battle of Flowers Parade will take place on Friday, May 2. The vanguard will kick off at 9:55 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m.

The parade’s theme is “Melodies in Bloom: A Texas Serenade,” featuring the Josh Abbott Band as grand marshal.

The Battle of the Flowers is the second oldest parade and the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers. The parade attracts more than 350,000 spectators from across the nation.

Battle of Flowers Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Battle of Flowers Parade is warning Fiesta fans of online scammers offering fake reserved bleacher seating tickets. Tickets will be sold by parade organizations and can be found here.

The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. It will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St. Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa where it will end near West Martin Street.

Parade Map 2024 by akmoreno on Scribd

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will be held on Saturday, May 3. The vanguard will kick off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow from 7:45-11 p.m.

The theme is “Deep In The Arts of Texas,” and the grand marshal is mariachi singer Mateo Lopez.

Parade officials also named the following honorary grand marshals: Chef Johnny Hernandez; artist Joe Villarreal, and Dr. Carmen Tafolla, who served as the poet laureate of San Antonio from 2012 to 2014 and was named the Poet Laureate of Texas for 2015–16.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade features more than 200 entries, and more than 800,000 spectators watch along the 3.1-mile route. It’s also broadcasted and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.

Tickets are available online, and bleacher seat options can be found here.

The Flambeau Parade travels the same route as the Battle of Flowers Parade.

VIA Park & Ride

The 11-day party may cause some traffic hot spots as drivers navigate road closures, pedestrians and detours.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will have its Park & Ride service available throughout Fiesta’s biggest events.

The service will be available from Friday, April 25 to Saturday, May 3 for $1.30 each way. Discounts are also available for students, seniors, military members and other populations.

Additionally, riders will have an opportunity to get a Fiesta medal. Passengers need to purchase the Park & Ride service at any customer service window prior to the event or at a ticket kiosk at each Park & Ride location on the day of the event in order to receive a medal.

For a detailed list of the Park & Ride schedule, click here.

History of Fiesta

Fiesta began in 1891 when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade.

It was founded by a group of women volunteers and the inspiration came from the flower parades of Spain.

Children dressed up as flowers and horse-drawn carriages were adorned with flowers. Parade participants threw blossoms at each other, a tradition that hasn’t been passed down.

The success of the Battle of Flowers Parade led to more events every year, thus Fiesta was born.

Fiesta has been celebrated every year since, except 1918 during World War I, 1942-1945 during World War II, and 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1937 Battle of Flowers Parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

Fiesta Foodies

What’s a Fiesta celebration without the amazing variety of foods the 11-day festival serves up to Fiesta-goers?

Take a look at the breakdown of food consumed, according to the Fiesta Commission:

32,000 chicken-on-a-sticks

25,000 tortillas

15,000 oysters at Oyster Bake

5,000 tamales

3,000 turkey legs

Here’s what the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes during an average year:

17,000 pounds of beef

15,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables

11,000 pounds of chicken

5,000 pounds of sausage

2,000 pounds of masa

1,000 pounds of guacamole

NIOSA (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fiesta has evolved into a celebration of the Alamo City’s rich and diverse cultures, becoming one of the nation’s premier festivals with an economic impact of more than $340 million.

The annual celebration attracts more than 2.5 million people.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: