Fiesta events for April 30: Fiesta Gartenfest, Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo

From left to right, KSAT reporters Daniela Ibarra, John Paul Barajas, Avery Everett and Courtney Friedman during Fiesta.

SAN ANTONIO – On the seventh day of Fiesta, San Antonians can attend one of Fiesta’s oldest events, Fiesta San Fernando.

There’s also the option to attend the second day of NIOSA at La Villita!

Here’s a list of events for the seventh day of Fiesta 2025 on April 30:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) : NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo : The Order was founded to educate its members and the public on the history of the Independence of Texas and perpetuate the memory of the Battle of San Jacinto by having an annual ceremony in Bexar County. The Order was founded to educate its members and the public on the history of the Independence of Texas and perpetuate the memory of the Battle of San Jacinto by having an annual ceremony in Bexar County. Tickets range from $50 to $195. Each year, a queen is elected from the membership. The coronation is scheduled for 8-9:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.

Cornyation : The adult-oriented event features performances based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds get donated to charities across San Antonio. Tickets range from $15 to $120. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St. The adult-oriented event features performances based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds get donated to charities across San Antonio. Tickets range from $15 to $120. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Fiesta Carnival : Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta de los Reyes : Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 30 includes LA 45 and Monica Saldivar. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 30 includes LA 45 and Monica Saldivar. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Gartenfest : Celebrate Fiesta German-style with Military ambassadors on April 30. The event helps the Beethoven Halle and Garten preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available, including 15 different German brews on tap. Celebrate Fiesta German-style with Military ambassadors on April 30. The event helps the Beethoven Halle and Garten preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available, including 15 different German brews on tap. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. The event will run from 4 p.m. to midnight at the Beethoven Halle and Garten, located at 422 Pereida St.

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon : Bring your Fiesta-themed hat and join the Fiesta hat contest and luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd. Contestants will walk the runway and be judged by local celebrity judges. General admission costs $100. Bring your Fiesta-themed hat and join the Fiesta hat contest and luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd. Contestants will walk the runway and be judged by local celebrity judges. General admission costs $100.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta San Fernando : The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave. The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave.

Ford Mariachi Festival : The free event will feature student mariachi groups from local high schools and colleges, and Folklorico groups of all ages. Six boats will carry them as they perform and float along the San Antonio River Walk. The Ford Mariachi Festival will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk. The free event will feature student mariachi groups from local high schools and colleges, and Folklorico groups of all ages. Six boats will carry them as they perform and float along the San Antonio River Walk. The Ford Mariachi Festival will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk.

Marine Day at the Alamo: Enjoy a glimpse of United States Marine life at this free Fiesta event. Marine Day at the Alamo is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza. Enjoy a glimpse of United States Marine life at this free Fiesta event. Marine Day at the Alamo is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza.

Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2025

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2025’s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.,

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

