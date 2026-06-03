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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Didn’t get any rainfall last night? Don’t worry, more chances are on the way

Splash n’ dash type activity continues this week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Need-to-know details for rainfall this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • RANDOM POP-UPS: Today through Saturday; brief, heavy rainfall
  • HIGHEST ODDS: Friday brings the best chance for rain
  • HOW MUCH RAIN?: Most will see 0.50″ or less, lucky few up to 1″

FORECAST

TODAY

After a round of rainfall last night, we’ll see a break in the action this morning. Then, as the sun energizes the atmosphere this afternoon, random, pop-up downpours will develop (30%). Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and minor street flooding are possible with any storm. Meantime, humidity will allow heat index values to return to the mid-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The pattern of afternoon downpours will continue through Saturday. As of now, thanks to some upper-level help, the best chance of seeing rain will be Friday (50%).

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HOW MUCH RAIN?

The nature of this activity makes putting a blanket total on the forecast very tricky. Like last night, some may see nothing, others more than an 1″. It’s the luck of the draw, but if we’re putting numbers to it -- most will see less than 0.50″.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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