Didn’t get any rainfall last night? Don’t worry, more chances are on the way

RANDOM POP-UPS: Today through Saturday; brief, heavy rainfall
HIGHEST ODDS: Friday brings the best chance for rain
HOW MUCH RAIN?: Most will see 0.50″ or less, lucky few up to 1″
FORECAST
TODAY
After a round of rainfall last night, we’ll see a break in the action this morning. Then, as the sun energizes the atmosphere this afternoon, random, pop-up downpours will develop (30%). Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and minor street flooding are possible with any storm. Meantime, humidity will allow heat index values to return to the mid-90s.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The pattern of afternoon downpours will continue through Saturday. As of now, thanks to some upper-level help, the best chance of seeing rain will be Friday (50%).
HOW MUCH RAIN?
The nature of this activity makes putting a blanket total on the forecast very tricky. Like last night, some may see nothing, others more than an 1″. It’s the luck of the draw, but if we’re putting numbers to it -- most will see less than 0.50″.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.