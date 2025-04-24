WATCH: 2025 Texas Cavaliers River Parade in downtown San Antonio

Thousands of people are expected to line the San Antonio River Walk for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on Monday, April 28.

The parade consists of dozens of decorated floats traveling down the San Antonio River. The parade starts on the northern part of the San Antonio River, near Navarro Street, and winds through the Shops at Rivercenter and restaurants between Crockett and College streets.

KSAT will provide coverage of the parade starting at 7 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus (and you can livestream it at the top of this article). River Parade en Español, KSAT’s Spanish coverage of the festivities, will also be available on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

The parade theme is “Shine Bright,” and the grand marshal is the late business icon Rosemary Kowalski.

Click here to view information about tickets and the parade route.

The Texas Cavaliers consist of about 500 business and community leaders. The organization was founded in 1926, and in 1989, the Texas Cavaliers developed the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation to support local charities.

For anyone interested in attending the River Parade or any other event, KSAT has created a guide to everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration.

Also, be sure to check the weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team before heading out to the party so you can dress appropriately.

