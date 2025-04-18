Fiesta events for April 25: Alamo Heights Night, Oyster Bake, WEBB Party

SAN ANTONIO – The start of three major Fiesta events is set for Friday, April 25: The Oyster Bake, Fiesta De Los Reyes and Taste Of New Orleans.

KSAT will have live coverage of the Fiesta Oyster Bake at 6 p.m. on Friday on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Here’s a list of events for the second day of Fiesta 2025 on April 25:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Alamo Heights Night: The 37th annual event, presented by the Alamo Heights Rotary Club, will feature food, drinks, games and rides. Tickets are $20 for adults, $200 for advanced sale VIP, and $5 for students and those 12-17 years old. Children under 12 and military members can get free admission. The event will take place from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at the University of the Incarnate Word, located at 4301 Broadway.

Día en La Sombrilla : The 47th annual event, formerly Fiesta UTSA, began in 1978. The event allows student organizations to raise funds by selling food and drinks, hosting games and providing services. Funds raised by organizations are used for their tournaments, conferences, events and supplies throughout the year. Admission to the event is free and will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sombrilla Plaza and Central Plaza at UTSA’s Main Campus.

Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta de los Reyes: Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 25 includes Tortilla Factory and Latin Breed. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Flower Show: The Woman's Club of San Antonio has hosted the annual flower show since 1913. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured at the historic Fiesta event. Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower Show, which will take place from 2-5 p.m. at the Woodward Mansion, located at 1717 San Pedro Ave.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition: The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta Oyster Bake: April 25 marks the first day of Oyster Bake at St. Mary's University. The family-friendly event attracts more than 70,000 patrons to help raise money for St. Mary's student scholarships and university and alumni programs. The music lineup for April 25 includes Hoobastank and Braxton Keith. The event will be from 5-11 p.m. at 1 Camino Santa Maria.

Fiesta Show and Shine: The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of San Antonio will host a motorcycle show. The free event is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. at Texas Pride Barbecue, located at 2980 E. Loop 1604 S. access road.

Rey Feo Public Crowning & Celebration: Enjoy an evening of Fiesta fun filled with music, parades and traditional pageantry. The crowning is free to attend from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Main Plaza, located at 115 Main Plaza. Following the public crowning, celebrate the crowning of El Rey Feo, LXXVI, Fabian Castillo, Sr. During the event, attendees can expect to see live music, an open bar, and more. Admission costs $200. Proceeds of the event help support scholarships to high school seniors planning to attend a college, university or trade school. The event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle.

SACXS Show and Sale : Visitors can expect to see cactus and succulent vendors, fiesta medals, a landscape vendor that specializes in using xerophytes within the landscape and more. The free event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center, located at 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave.

Taste of New Orleans: Attendees can savor New Orleans-style cuisine, including gumbo, while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music. Tickets are $22 for people 13 years and older. April 25 marks the first day of A Taste of New Orleans, which will be from 5-11 p.m. at the Sunken Garden Theatre, 3875 N. St. Mary's St.

WEBB Party: The event supports the San Antonio AIDS Foundation's services. The WEBB Party will take place from 6:30-10 p.m. at the 110 Broadway Building Office, 110 Broadway. Tickets range from $175-225.

