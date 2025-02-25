Sugar Ray, Hoobastank top lineup of 2025 Fiesta Oyster Bake music festival

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all ’90s kids: Sugar Ray and Hoobastank are some of the artists playing at this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake.

In a post to Instagram, the lineups for both days were announced.

Hoobastank will play Friday, April 25, while Sugar Ray plays Saturday, April 26.

Other artists across both days include Braxton Keith, Vertical Horizon and David Lee Garza, who will headline the music festival.

The stages and times of each performance have not yet been announced.

Presale tickets, available on March 3, can be purchased here.

Oyster Bake takes place every Fiesta at St. Mary’s University.

