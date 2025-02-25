Skip to main content
Local News

Sugar Ray, Hoobastank top lineup of 2025 Fiesta Oyster Bake music festival

Concerts take place April 25-26 at St. Mary’s University

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Fiesta Oyster Bake 2023 (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all ’90s kids: Sugar Ray and Hoobastank are some of the artists playing at this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake.

In a post to Instagram, the lineups for both days were announced.

Hoobastank will play Friday, April 25, while Sugar Ray plays Saturday, April 26.

Other artists across both days include Braxton Keith, Vertical Horizon and David Lee Garza, who will headline the music festival.

The stages and times of each performance have not yet been announced.

Presale tickets, available on March 3, can be purchased here.

Oyster Bake takes place every Fiesta at St. Mary’s University.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

