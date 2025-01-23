Fiesta San Antonio 2025 dates: A list of major events we’re looking forward to

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s favorite time of the year is near.

Fiesta, the biggest party of the year in the Alamo City, will kick off April 24 and last through May 4. Over 11 days, there will be dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.

KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s biggest events.

Here’s a look at some of the major events that KSAT will livestream this year:

Fiesta Fiesta will take place from 4-10 p.m. on April 24 at Travis Park.

Fiesta Oyster Bake will be from 5-11 p.m. on April 25 and from noon to 11 p.m. on April 26 at the St. Mary’s University Campus.

Taste of New Orleans is scheduled for April 25-27.

Texas Cavalier’s River Parade will be from 7-9 p.m. on April 28.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is a four-night event that will take place from April 29 through May 2.

Battle of Flowers Band Festival is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. on May 2 at the Alamo Stadium.

Battle of Flowers Parade is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2. The parade will start at East Locust Street and North Main Avenue and end at West Martin and North Santa Rosa Streets. This year’s parade theme is “Melodies in Bloom: A Texas Serenade.”

Fiesta Pooch Parade will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon on May 3 at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool.

King William Fair Parade will take place from 8-6 p.m. on May 3 at the King William Historic District.