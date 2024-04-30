Sights and sounds from Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta 2024 has come and gone, and it was one for the history books!

From the kickoff at the Alamodome to the thrilling Battle of Flowers Band Festival to the most adorable pups at the Pooch Parade, there was something for everyone — and KSAT was right there for all of it.

KSAT broadcasted from Fiesta Fiesta, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, the Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade, and many more events during the 11-day party.

Sights and sounds from Fiesta’s big events

Some highlights from this year’s Fiesta included the Texas A&M University and University of Texas marching bands performing at the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades, respectively.

At the Flambeau Parade, the Longhorn band stopped in front of KSAT’s cameras and played a medley of songs, much to the crowd’s delight.

Here are more clips from Fiesta’s big parties:

Relive all the parades, biggest events

Viewers shared Fiesta images on KSAT Connect

Future Fiesta dates

If you’re all partied out, don’t worry, we can siesta until the next Fiesta. But here are some key dates to know for the future.

2025: April 24-May4

2026: April 16-26

2027: April 15-25

2028: April 20-30

Fiesta updates

