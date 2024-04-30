88º
Join Insider for Free

Entertainment

Sights and sounds from Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio

The 11-day Fiesta was action packed!

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Fiesta, Things To Do, Entertainment

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta 2024 has come and gone, and it was one for the history books!

From the kickoff at the Alamodome to the thrilling Battle of Flowers Band Festival to the most adorable pups at the Pooch Parade, there was something for everyone — and KSAT was right there for all of it.

KSAT broadcasted from Fiesta Fiesta, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, the Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade, and many more events during the 11-day party.

You can watch all the parades in full by clicking the links below.

Also, if you have pictures or videos from your time at Fiesta parties, feel free to share them on KSAT Connect and we may use them online or on-air.

Sights and sounds from Fiesta’s big events

Some highlights from this year’s Fiesta included the Texas A&M University and University of Texas marching bands performing at the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades, respectively.

At the Flambeau Parade, the Longhorn band stopped in front of KSAT’s cameras and played a medley of songs, much to the crowd’s delight.

Here are more clips from Fiesta’s big parties:

Relive all the parades, biggest events

Viewers shared Fiesta images on KSAT Connect

LeAnn Reid

Getting to meet our favorite anchor was a bucket list check off for my husband and I. Thank you Stephanie for the shout-out this morning!

0
Converse
goldenringsentertainment

Zoo ❤️

0
San Antonio
nuspeed01

Night parade

0
San Antonio
Laurenjg

the man the myth the legend

0
San Antonio
mhernandez1146

Thank you KSAT!! Had a blast with my family!!❤️🎊🎉

0
San Antonio
ViriM

My baby’s school fiesta float!

0
San Antonio
Dan Ortiz

Annual NIOSA 2024 pic w/ Leigh Waldman!

0
San Antonio
Zandi111

NIOSA

0
San Antonio
Ccart

Battle of the Flowers Parade

0
Houston

Future Fiesta dates

If you’re all partied out, don’t worry, we can siesta until the next Fiesta. But here are some key dates to know for the future.

  • 2025: April 24-May4
  • 2026: April 16-26
  • 2027: April 15-25
  • 2028: April 20-30

Fiesta updates

Sign up for Fiesta updates from KSAT by clicking here. KSAT’s Fiesta newsletter will be sent occasionally throughout the year.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos