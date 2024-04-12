WATCH: KSAT 12′s Fiesta Fiesta special kicks off 2024 season

KSAT 12 News will have live coverage of Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! It’s time for Fiesta!

KSAT 12 will help kick off the 11-day party with a purpose with live coverage from Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday, April 18.

Fiesta Fiesta, the official kickoff of Fiesta in San Antonio, will take place from 4-11 p.m. at the Alamodome’s H-E-B Plaza — a new location for the event.

KSAT will air live coverage from 8-10 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and KSAT.com. You can also watch it at the top of this article.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be food and drink booths in addition to musical acts and performances from a multitude of talented artists at the end of the event. Click here for a schedule.

Of course, there are plenty of festivities to choose from. KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Also, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Fiesta, including routes, day-of events and food by the numbers.

Check out the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect!

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

Here are links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2024:

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters.

