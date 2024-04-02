Fiesta events for April 21: Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off, Day In Old Mexico, Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – April 21 marks day four of Fiesta, and there are plenty of options for outdoor fun!

Want to know what’s going on each day? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Here’s a list of events for the fourth day of Fiesta 2024 on April 21:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Champagne & Diamonds Brunch - “Fiesta’s most beloved brunch” includes a “Grito” competition, dancing, entertainment and a chance to win a diamond. The event raises money for deserving local students attending trade schools and universities. It is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Skyroom at UIW, located at 847 E. Hildebrand Ave. Tickets start at $175.

Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off - This year marks the 16th Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off — a modern take on a historical event. It is part cook-off, part tacky queen competition. The event is free and includes free chili samples. It is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. at the Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham.

Day In Old Mexico - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican horsemanship as a way of life. This event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Admission is $20.

Deco Fiesta - This free event is organized by the youth performing arts nonprofit Network for Young Artists and showcases NYA students and performers. There will also be live music and a vendor market. It is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. and the location is to be announced.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for noon to 11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta De La Familia - This free, family event includes live music, rides and games, various food booths and a live auction. Pets are welcome. It is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, located at 700 Dewhurst Road.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 21 includes Elida Y Avante and David Marez. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Del Vaquero - Enjoy live music, food and drinks, and even compete in a pickleball tournament at Fiesta Del Vaquero. A recreational and pickleball tournament (open to players 13 years or older) starts at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds will go towards the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Fund. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at Chicken N Pickle, 5215 UTSA Blvd.

Fiesta Olé - Latin rhythms will welcome guests to the Estancia del Norte San Antonio Hotel Event Center for the Pan American League's bazaar at 10 a.m. Reminiscent of a Mexican market, the bazaar will have jewelry, artwork, clothing, and more for sale. A lunch and style show will follow. The event from the Pan American League helps fund projects that serve those in need. The event center is located at Loop 410 and McCullough Avenue.

Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament - Watch women and co-ed soccer games at this free Fiesta event. There will be food and drinks for spectators. The tournament is scheduled for 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta - Fiesta’s only official kayaking event is free and includes games and activities for all ages. It aims to increase stewardship for the San Antonio River and the San Antonio River Foundation. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Acequia Park, 8500 Mission Pkwy.

Photo courtesy the San Antonio River Foundation

Taste of New Orleans - Indulge in a variety of delicious New Orleans-style dishes, including assorted gumbos, red beans and rice and shrimp creole, and listen to live music at this event from the San Antonio Zulu Association. April 21 marks the last day of A Taste of New Orleans at the Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary St. and it will take place from noon to 10 p.m.

UTSA Fiesta Arts Fair - The event is a nationally ranked art fair with a strong following located on the historic UTSA Southwest Campus, 300 Augusta St. The event also includes food and live music. It is scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $20.

