Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Join us for the parade viewing parties at Battle of Flowers® and Fiesta Flambeau in April

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Viva Fiesta! We’re getting closer to all the Fiesta activities and we want you to join us for all the fun!

This year, KSAT will have Fiesta parties at the Battle of Flowers® (April 26) and Fiesta Flambeau (April 27) parades. Tickets are on sale now!

Buy tickets for the Battle of Flowers® daytime party

Buy tickets for the Fiesta Flambeau nighttime party

Here’s what’s included with your purchase:

  • Admission to the exclusive KSAT party
  • Access to on-site portable bathrooms
  • Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade
  • 2 tacos and 1 non-alcoholic beverage
  • Access to the cash bar
  • A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps

You could also have the chance to be on TV during our live broadcast of the parades.

You won’t want to miss out on this unique Fiesta experience. We hope to see you there!

⭐ Members of KSAT Insider got first dibs on tickets. If you want to have the first pick for seats next year, become an Insider today for free.

About the Authors:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

Marty is the KSAT Insider Events Director for KSAT 12. With an emphasis on customer service, memorable experiences, outside-the-box thinking and overall FUN, Marty focuses on growing the Insider community and planning events to connect viewers with each other and KSAT’s on-air talent.

