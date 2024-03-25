Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Members of KSAT Insider got first dibs on tickets. If you want to have the first pick for seats next year, become an Insider today for free at www.ksat.com/insider.

Viva Fiesta! We’re getting closer to all the Fiesta activities and we want you to join us for all the fun!

This year, KSAT will have Fiesta parties at the Battle of Flowers® (April 26) and Fiesta Flambeau (April 27) parades. Tickets are on sale now!

Here’s what’s included with your purchase:

Admission to the exclusive KSAT party

Access to on-site portable bathrooms

Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade

2 tacos and 1 non-alcoholic beverage

Access to the cash bar

A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps

You could also have the chance to be on TV during our live broadcast of the parades.

You won’t want to miss out on this unique Fiesta experience. We hope to see you there!

⭐ Members of KSAT Insider got first dibs on tickets. If you want to have the first pick for seats next year, become an Insider today for free.