WATCH: 2024 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio

KSAT 12 News will have live coverage of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Watch all live Fiesta Flambeau Parade coverage on the KSAT+ page.

Show us your shoes! The crown jewel of Fiesta, the Flambeau Parade, will take place in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, April 27.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known as America’s largest illuminated night parade with more than 200 parade entries and a typical attendance of about 750,000 spectators. It’s also broadcasted and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.

KSAT will broadcast a pre-party from 7-8 p.m., with parade coverage following from 8-11 p.m. The vanguard kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade starts at 7:45 p.m.

You can watch KSAT’s live coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com, or in the video player at the top of this article.

KSAT will also have a live feed from a barge so viewers can have a prime view of Fiesta fans along the parade route.

>> Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

This year’s 2.6-mile route will follow the same path as last year. The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. It will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa where it will end near West Martin Street.

The theme for 2024 is “Lotsa Loteria.” Michael Quintanilla, a former writer for the San Antonio Express-News, is the grand marshal. Angie Salinas, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, is the honorary grand marshal.

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will be the parade’s premier band and will be joined by floats, marching units, local bands, bands from other cities and states, dance groups, equestrian units and others. For more information on the parade, click here.

If you’re interested in attending, KSAT will host a watch party along the route, and Insiders have a chance to win the best seat in the house.

>> KSAT Insider: Fiesta Flambeau Parade best seat in the house sweepstakes

Of course, there are plenty of festivities to choose from. KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Also, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Fiesta, including parade routes, day-of events and food by the numbers.

Check out the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect!

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

Here are links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2024:

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters.

Party with KSAT 🎉

We want our KSAT Insiders to join us for all the fun!

KSAT will have Fiesta parties at the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades. Tickets are on sale now!

Here’s what’s included with your purchase:

Admission to the exclusive KSAT party.

Access to on-site portable restrooms.

Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade.

2 tacos and 1 non-alcoholic beverage.

Access to the cash bar.

A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps.

You could also have the chance to be on TV during our live broadcast of the parades.

Click here to read more about buying a ticket, and watch the video below to see 2023′s big KSAT Insiders parties.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: