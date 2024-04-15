Your guide to road closures, construction and parking for Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown San Antonio for Fiesta, which starts on Thursday, April 18 and lasts through Sunday, April 28.

With ongoing construction already creating a vehicular maze in the area, the 11-day party may cause some traffic hot spots as drivers navigate road closures, pedestrians and detours.

>> Downtown construction causes potential safety concern for pedestrians ahead of Fiesta

The City of San Antonio asks people to plan ahead, celebrate responsibly, and take a ride share or VIA Park & Ride when available.

If you are one of many planning to party downtown for the Battle of Flowers or Fiesta Flambeau parades, or at NIOSA or Fiesta De Los Reyes, here’s what to know about road closures, parking and construction.

Road closures around parade routes

If you’re heading to downtown San Antonio for the Battle of Flowers Parade or the Fiesta Flambeau Parade, you may want to plan for road closures.

Both Fiesta parades will attract tens of thousands of Fiesta fans plus schools, bands and organizations that will march or ride in the actual parade.

The Battle of Flowers Parade will take place on Friday, April 26. The vanguard kicks off at 9:55 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. Street closures will begin at 8 a.m. and reopen by 3 p.m.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will take place on Saturday, April 27. The vanguard kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow at 7:45 p.m. Street closures will begin at 4 p.m. and reopen by 1 a.m.

The routes for both parades will follow the same paths as last year. The parades step off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. They will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa where they will end near West Martin Street.

Closures around NIOSA

South Alamo Street between La Villita and Hemifair has been under construction since last year’s Fiesta due to a series of projects in the area.

The northbound lanes of South Alamo closed last month due to roadwork, but during NIOSA, there will be additional closures:

Presa Street between Nueva and Market streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. Presa will reopen by 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.

Nueva Street between South Alamo and St. Mary’s streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. However, one eastbound lane will remain open. Nueva will reopen by 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.

South Alamo between Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Market will be closed on NIOSA days only from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Drivers can take St. Mary’s to reach Cesar E. Chavez or Market.

The construction will not impact NIOSA’s footprint and gates will remain in the same place as previous years, according to a NIOSA spokesperson.

NIOSA runs from Tuesday, April 23 to Friday, April 26.

In March, the city closed the northbound lanes of South Alamo between Market and Cesar E. Chavez. The closure is expected to last through the completion of the project, which is scheduled for early 2025.

According to the city’s webpage for the project, construction along Alamo Street includes excavation and installation of water and sewer lines, storm drains and other utility work.

It is part of the larger South Alamo Street Project associated with the 2017-2022 Bond Program.

It is one of several projects in the area: Construction is ongoing at The Monarch at Hemisfair’s Civic Park and at Kimpton Santo along Arciniega Street. Nearby, The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa opened in January.

Construction on South Alamo Street near La Villita and Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio, seen in April 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Closures around Market Square

Fiesta De Los Reyes in Market Square bills itself as “The Epicenter of Fiesta.” It’s free and open to the public, and it’s one of Fiesta’s most popular events, as it lasts from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 28.

It’s also in the middle of already-ongoing construction.

Drivers can already expect lane closures on Commerce and Santa Rosa streets as part of the 2017-2022 Bond Project: Zona Cultural Streets. However, there will be additional closure throughout Fiesta:

San Saba Street between Dolorosa and Commerce streets will be closed starting at noon on Tuesday, April 16. San Saba is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

San Saba between Commerce and Houston streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17. This portion of San Saba is expected to reopen by 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29.

Commerce between Santa Rosa and Pecos La Trinidad will close daily at 6 p.m. on weekdays, with the closures staying in place over the weekends.

Construction is ongoing in the areas near Market Square in downtown San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Just south of Market Square, the portions of the northbound and southbound lanes of Santa Rosa are closed for utility and road work for the bond project. Portions of Santa Rosa are scheduled to remain closed until this summer.

Northbound Santa Rosa traffic can take Cesar E. Chavez to Flores Street or Cesar E. Chavez to Urban Loop to reach Dolorosa. Southbound traffic can take Dolorosa to Flores to reach Cesar E. Chavez.

According to the Public Works Department, the bond project calls for pedestrian amenities and streetscape improvements.

The bond project is scheduled for completion in spring 2025.

Construction is ongoing in the areas near Market Square in downtown San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Closures on Broadway

Construction is ongoing on Broadway as part of the larger Broadway Street Corridor Project from the 2017-2022 bond program. This may affect drivers traveling between the Pearl area and downtown, or those heading to the 10th Street River Festival at VFW Post 76.

According to the city’s website, construction can be found in the following areas:

Broadway (Brooklyn to Roy Smith): Westside roadway reconstruction continues through early May, including curbs, sidewalks, driveway approaches, and pavers. Northbound and southbound lanes are open.

Broadway (6th St. to McCullough) and (4th St. to Pecan): A full road closure is in place through April. The intersection of 4th Street and Brooklyn is open to eastbound and westbound traffic.

Broadway (Brooklyn Ave. to 6th St.) and (McCullough Ave. to 4th St.): Sidewalk work continues along the northbound and southbound lanes through May.

The broader project includes roadway reconstruction and work on curbs, sidewalks, driveways and underground drainage. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

Construction and road closures along Broadway in downtown San Antonio. (City of San Antonio)

King William

The quirky King William Fair will return to the historic district for Fiesta 2024 on Saturday, April 27.

The fair will start with a parade at 9 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. with live music, food, vendors, a kids area and more in the residential streets of the King William district, south of downtown San Antonio. The parade route is 1.5 miles long.

During the entire fair, the residential streets will be closed. Street closures begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the fair.

Where to park

There’s an abundance of parking lots and garages in downtown San Antonio but if you’re heading to an event, you can take advantage of free parking on Sundays.

The City Tower Sundays program includes free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage, 117 W. Commerce. The entrances are located on Main Street and Flores Street.

The city’s Downtown Tuesday free parking program will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, April 23. It will resume on Tuesday, April 30.

City officials are asking downtown visitors to use a ride share, VIA Park & Ride, or walk or bike to prevent traffic during major events. If you are driving, here are some city-owned parking garages in the area:

Houston Street Garage at 111 College St.

Central Library Garage at 600 Soledad.

Convention Center Garage at 850 E. Commerce St.

Martinez Lot at South Alamo and Martinez streets.

Alamo Lot at 418 S. Alamo St.

Houston/Nolan Lot at E. Houston and Elm streets.

City Tower Garage at 100 N. Main Ave.

St. Mary’s Garage at 205 E. Travis St.

Market Square Lot at 612 W. Commerce St.

Interstate 35 Lots between Commerce and Martin streets.

Interstate 37 Lots between 10th and Austin streets.

Click here for a map of other parking garages.

Watch the action from your phone, TV

If the thought of traffic and detours is dampening your Fiesta spirit, you can always watch festivities for free from the comfort of your home.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

Check out the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Also, make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect.