Fiesta events for April 27: Flambeau Parade, King William Fair

SAN ANTONIO – April 27 is the second and final Saturday of Fiesta, meaning it’s the day for the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, King William Fair, Festival De Animals, Fiesta Pooch Parade and more.

Here’s a list of events for the 10th day of Fiesta 2024 on April 27:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

10th Street River Festival - The event at VFW Post 76, the oldest post in Texas, is family-oriented and includes live entertainment, dancing, camaraderie, food and drinks. VFW Post 76 supports various veteran or community-wide projects and creates a safe environment for combat veterans. The free event is scheduled for noon to midnight at VFW Post 76, located at 10 Tenth St.

2024 Fiesta De Los Spurs Run - Run, walk or jog along the Flambeau Parade route with this 3.1-mile fun run. There will be a post-run celebration that will include the Coyote and potential player appearances. Fans will also have opportunities to win exclusive Spurs gear. The run starts at 6:30 p.m. at the parade start line. Click here for more information.

Fiesta de los Spurs run in 2022. (San Antonio Spurs)

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Festival De Animales - Celebrate animals, conservation efforts, culture, and food native to South and Central America while sipping specialty cocktails and enjoying musical performances. This event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the zoo, located at 3903 N. St Mary’s St. Access to the festivities is included in standard zoo admission and is free for members.

Festival de Animales at the San Antonio Zoo. (San Antonio Zoo)

Fiesta Artisan Show - Experience the beauty of the River Walk by shopping at over 40 artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork and more. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on the River Walk, located at 849 E. Commerce St.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for noon to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily during Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 27 includes Ruben Ramos and Roberto Pulido. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta East - This free, inaugural event is community- and family-focused. It will include art, games, youth basketball, food trucks, live bands and cultural entertainment. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Dignowity Park, located at 701 Nolan St.

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival - This free event offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for more than 500 jazz performers in middle school, high school and college. The event is scheduled for 1-10 p.m. at the St. Mary's University Campus, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.

Fiesta Pooch Parade - Costumed pups will be wagging their tails for the friendliest fido Fiesta event — the 25th annual Fiesta Pooch Parade. The Fiesta Pooch Parade will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool, located at 250 Viesca St. Tickets to Fiesta Pooch Parade start at $30. Proceeds from this event support therapy animal teams as they visit the greater San Antonio area.

Fiesta Pooch Parade (KSAT 12)

Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral, located at 115 Main Plaza.

Flambeau Parade - The famous, illuminated night parade is celebrating its 76th year with the theme "Lotsa Loteria." More than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action. Another 1.5 million viewers are also expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV. Tickets are on sale now. The vanguard starts at 7:15 p.m. and the parade begins at 7:45 p.m. Michael Quintanilla, a former writer for the San Antonio Express-News, is the grand marshal. Angie Salinas, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, is the honorary grand marshal. The 2.6-mile route will start at North Main Street near San Antonio College and end on Santa Rosa near West Martin Street.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade: McAllen Holiday Parade

Growing Up Female - This free event allows middle- and high-school-aged girls to be mentored by female college students. There will be multiple sessions, activities and discussions. The schedule is planned for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Trinity University, 1 Trinity Place.

King William Fair - From Catholic school girls to drag queens to Stormtroopers to hula dancers, the King William Fair Parade has something for everyone. The fair is known as Fiesta’s largest neighborhood block party and raises money for a variety of organizations. The fair is returning to paper tickets for food, drinks and the kid’s kingdom for 2024. Admission to the fair starts at $15, and children 11 and under can get in for free. The event is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in the historical district.

WATCH: King William Fair Parade 2023

