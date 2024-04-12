WATCH: King William Fair and Parade 2024

KSAT 12 News will have live coverage of the King William Fair and Parade on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Fair will return to the historic district for Fiesta 2024 on Saturday, April 27.

The fair will start with a parade at 9 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. with live music, food, vendors, a kids area and more in the residential streets of the King William district, south of downtown San Antonio. This year’s theme is “Love is in Bloom.”

KSAT will have live coverage of the fair and parade from 9-10:30 a.m. You can watch KSAT’s live coverage on KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com, or in the video player at the top of this article.

The parade route is 1.5 miles long and lasts approximately 90 minutes, according to the King William Fair organization.

If you plan to attend the event, admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 11 and younger can get in for free.

There will be food and drink booths across 15 residential blocks. The Kids Kingdom area features a variety of creative activities, rides, and entertainment specifically for children and families.

For 2024, the fair is switching back to paper tickets for food and beverage purchases after a system glitch with BlastPass in 2023.

Approximately 35,000 visitors attend the King William Fair every year. The King William Fair is the primary fundraising event for the King William Association, an organization that works to preserve and protect the oldest residential historic district in Texas and promote the unique cultural heritage of San Antonio, the organization’s website states.

>> Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Of course, there are plenty of festivities to choose from. KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Also, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Fiesta, including parade routes, day-of events and food by the numbers.

Check out the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect!

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

Here are links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2024:

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters.

Party with KSAT 🎉

We want our KSAT Insiders to join us for all the fun!

KSAT will have Fiesta parties at the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades. Tickets are on sale now!

Here’s what’s included with your purchase:

Admission to the exclusive KSAT party.

Access to on-site portable restrooms.

Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade.

2 tacos and 1 non-alcoholic beverage.

Access to the cash bar.

A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps.

You could also have the chance to be on TV during our live broadcast of the parades.

Click here to read more about buying a ticket, and watch the video below to see 2023′s big KSAT Insiders parties.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: