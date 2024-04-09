Fiesta guide: View the day-by-day schedule for Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio, watch the biggest events on KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! It’s time for Fiesta!

This year San Antonio’s big, 11-day party will go from April 18-28. It’ll be a time to crack cascarones, party with friends and family, show off your medals, and yell, “Show me your shoes!”

Of course, there are plenty of festivities to choose from. KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Check out the weather forecast from the KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Also, make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect.

Here are links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2024:

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters.

Live coverage

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Thursday, April 18: Fiesta Fiesta at Alamodome, 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

Monday, April 22: Texas Cavaliers River Parade , coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with the “ Texas Cavaliers Military Pre-Party .” Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty” from 9-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on Thursday, April 25:at Alamo Stadium, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 26: Battle of Flowers Parade , coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

King William Fair and Parade in the historic King William district. — Livestream event on Saturday, April 27:in the historic King William district. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Fiesta Pooch Parade at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights, coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. — Livestream event on Saturday, April 27:at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights, coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

Saturday, April 27: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade. Watch the pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

Parade routes, start times

If you’re planning your Fiesta parade strategies this year, we can help.

These are the start times and routes for the 2024 Battle of Flowers and Flambeau Parades.

Battle of Flowers Parade

The Battle of Flowers parade will take place on Friday, April 26. The vanguard kicks off at 9:55 a.m. with the parade following at 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “Viva Amor 2024.”

The Battle of Flowers parade is the second oldest parade and the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers.

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper was selected as the grand marshal for the 133rd Battle of Flowers Parade.

This year’s 2.6-mile route will follow the same path as last year. The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. It will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa where it will end near West Martin Street.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known as America’s largest illuminated night parade with more than 200 parade entries and a typical attendance of about 750,000 spectators. It’s also broadcasted and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, April 27. The vanguard kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow at 7:45 p.m. The theme is “Lotsa Loteria.”

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will be the parade’s premier band and will be joined by floats, marching units, local bands, bands from other cities and states, dance groups, equestrian units and others.

It travels the same route as the Battle of Flowers Parade. Michael Quintanilla, a former writer for the San Antonio Express-News, is the grand marshal. Angie Salinas, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, is the honorary grand marshal.

Party with KSAT 🎉

History of Fiesta

Fiesta started in 1891 when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade.

Children dressed up as flowers and horse-drawn carriages were adorned with flowers. Parade participants threw blossoms at each other, a tradition that hasn’t been passed down.

The success of the Battle of Flowers Parade led to more events every year, thus Fiesta was born.

Fiesta has been celebrated every year since, except 1918 during World War I, 1942-1945 during World War II and 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1937 Battle of Flowers Parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

Fiesta Foodies

Want to know how much Fiesta-goers are chowing down during the 11-day festival? Here’s the breakdown of food consumed, according to the Fiesta Commission:

32,000 Chicken-on-a-Sticks

25,000 Tortillas

15,000 Oysters at Oyster Bake

5,000 Tamales

3,000 Turkey Legs

Here’s what the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes during an average year:

17,000 pounds of beef

11,000 pounds of chicken

3,000 turkey legs

1,000 pounds of guacamole

Fiesta is the largest annual event in San Antonio and generates more than $340 million in economic impact for the community. Roughly 2.5 million people attend the annual celebration, which generates thousands of jobs for locals.

Chicken on a stick (Deco Pizzeria, KSAT)

