Show off your Fiesta hats with KSAT Connect!

Fiesta hats have become a long-standing tradition within the San Antonio community. It’s not too hard to spot a Fiesta hat as they are typically large and vibrant. Do you have an awesome Fiesta hat that you want to show off? Submit your photo to KSAT Connect!
Check out some Fiesta hats from 2023 below, along with a guide on how to upload your photos.
Recommended Videos
AndrewCasas
Fiesta 2023 battle of flower’s parade. Best hat contest. San Antonio life. Culture is our Tradition.
PaulaMarie
Took this photo at Niosa 04/26/2023 of a random stranger. Really loved their Pokemon theme fiesta wear.
Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Fiesta” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.