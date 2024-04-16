Show off your Fiesta hats with KSAT Connect!

Fiesta hats have become a long-standing tradition within the San Antonio community. It’s not too hard to spot a Fiesta hat as they are typically large and vibrant. Do you have an awesome Fiesta hat that you want to show off? Submit your photo to KSAT Connect!

Check out some Fiesta hats from 2023 below, along with a guide on how to upload your photos.

AndrewCasas Fiesta 2023 battle of flower’s parade. Best hat contest. San Antonio life. Culture is our Tradition. Apr 29, 2023 2 San Antonio

PaulaMarie Took this photo at Niosa 04/26/2023 of a random stranger. Really loved their Pokemon theme fiesta wear. Apr 27, 2023 2 San Antonio

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect: